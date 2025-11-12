Without LeBron: Doncic and Reaves Ready for Thunder Test

Healthy Backcourt Ready for a Challenge



The Los Angeles Lakers continue to adjust to life without LeBron James, but Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are showing why their backcourt can still dominate. When healthy, the two form one of the league’s most effective guard duos.

They’ll have another chance to prove it Wednesday as the Lakers face the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Both players are finally healthy after Reaves returned from a groin injury that sidelined him for three games.

“I was pushing him to get back,” Doncic said. “I needed him back. … He’s an amazing player.”

Strong Chemistry Leads to Wins



The chemistry between Doncic and Reaves has already translated into success. The duo combined for 62 points and 14 assists in Monday’s 121-111 win over Charlotte. Reaves struggled from deep, hitting just two of ten three-point attempts, but he impacted the game with his passing and defense.

The Lakers are 4-1 this season when both guards are available. Head coach JJ Redick praised Reaves’ value to the lineup.

“He’s an All-Star level player,” Redick said. “He’s, along with Luka, an incredibly dynamic offensive player. I think our depth increases, the lineup optionality increases, so not having him really hurts us.”

Facing the League’s Toughest Defense



The matchup against Oklahoma City will test the Lakers’ offense. Los Angeles leads the league in field goal percentage at 51.2%, but the Thunder are holding opponents to a league-low 42.1%.

Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren continues to impress after a perfect 9-for-9 shooting night with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Golden State.

“It takes time to learn the speed of closeouts and spacing,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “All that has grown for him over time. … All he cares about is getting better.”

Holmgren and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both sat the fourth quarter Tuesday as Oklahoma City cruised to victory.

A Statement Game Ahead



The Thunder have won 11 of their first 12 games. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura knows what’s at stake. “They’re the No. 1 team right now,” he said. “So we got to be ready for war on Wednesday.”