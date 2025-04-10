After yet another frustrating season for the Wizards, one of the few reasons they have to be happy is the fact that the Alex Sarr proved to have what it takes to someday dominate in the NBA. The No. 2 pick of last year’s draft, is a candidate for this campaign’s Rookie of the Year award. However, he’s not even in the top three competing for the accolade, something he believe he’s earned. “I definitely belong in that conversation,” he told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “That’s not up to me. Everything is out there: the games and the stats. The French athlete, who has played in 63 games this year, added: “We’ll see what happens at the end. I’ve been constantly improving through the season, and I’m finishing out strong, trying to keep building that momentum.”

With averages of 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus ranking seventh in the league with 1.5 blocks per match, Sarr’s season has been special. Nevertheless, Washington have the second-worst record in the NBA and are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 17-61.

In their hopes to land the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, they will be up against the Jazz (16-63) in the league lottery. Alex surely hopes his club will find ways to add more talent around him so that they can finally leave the East’s basement to contend for some playoff action.