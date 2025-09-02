Wizards’ Alex Sarr will miss the remainder of EuroBasket due to a calf injury

This summer, EuroBasket 2025 is taking place across the country. Players from the NBA are getting a warmup before training camp starts in roughly four weeks.

At the moment, France’s national team is 2-1. However, they were hit with unfortunate injury news. Sources have reported that Wizards’ Alex Sarr suffered a calf injury on Saturday vs. Slovenia. Now, Sarr will miss the rest of EuroBasket for France. They are thin in the front court as they were already without Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.

Alex Sarr is out with a calf injury for the French national team at EuroBasket

Alex Sarr will miss the remainder of the EuroBasket 2025 due to a calf injury 😳 More details: https://t.co/Itzh5uyHW9 pic.twitter.com/vqxAOhGVgf — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 2, 2025



Twenty-year-old Alex Sarr suffered a calf injury against Slovenia on Saturday. Unfortunately, Sarr will miss the remainder of EuroBasket 2025 for France. He was held out of the team’s loss on Sunday to Israel. Additionally, he’s out on Tuesday vs. Poland, Thursday vs. Iceland, and in any other games the French national team competes in. Before the matchup vs. Poland, France has a 2-1 record.

They’re in a posistion to make the single elimination portion of the tournament. Without Alex Sarr in the front court, there is a ton of pressure on Guerschon Yabusele and Zaccharie Risacher. Yabusele was named the French national team captain for EuroBasket 2025. On top of not having Rudy Gobert or Victor Wembanyama, France is also without Mathias Lessort.

Wizards F Alex Sarr will miss the rest of EuroBasket with a calf injury, France announced. Sarr missed France’s last game with a calf muscle injury that will now hold him out for the remainder of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/hEXDlgTcAz — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) September 2, 2025

Calf injuries can be tricky, and France doesn’t believe Alex Sarr will return before EuroBasket ends. With that news, it sounds like his injury is week-to-week and not day-to-day. Not what Wizards fans want to hear with the 2025-26 season quickly approaching. In 2024-25, Sarr started 67 games for Washington. He averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Wizards’ first game is Wednesday, October 22, on the road vs. the Bucks. Will the 2024 second overall pick be available for Washington? There is no definitive answer as of Tuesday, September 2. Alex Sarr will use this time to rest and recover from a calf injury. Taking it easy for a few weeks might be exactly what Sarr needs to be ready for the 2025-26 season.