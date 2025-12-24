Surprise Health Setback

Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore will miss an undefined stretch of games after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. The Wizards announced the condition on Tuesday, saying he will be out indefinitely while the team monitors his progress and recovery. This diagnosis came after Whitmore missed recent games with shoulder soreness and further evaluation revealed the blood clot.

Deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins, which can pose serious health risks if not treated properly. The condition has sidelined other NBA players recently, including Victor Wembanyama, who missed significant time last season, and Damian Lillard, who also battled a clot earlier in the year.

Whitmore’s Role With the Wizards

Whitmore, 21, joined the Wizards this summer in a blockbuster trade that sent him from the Houston Rockets as part of a multi-team deal. The intent was for him to play a bigger role with Washington’s rebuilding roster. Before the DVT diagnosis, he was averaging 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game in 21 appearances this season.

His season had already shown promise. Whitmore spent his first two NBA seasons with the Rockets, where he flashed scoring ability and athleticism despite limited minutes. In his rookie year, he averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 reboundswhile shooting nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

Impact on the Rotation

The Wizards are now without a young wing who showed growth and potential this season. Whitmore’s absence will likely open minutes for other wings and forwards on the roster. Washington, which entered this week with one of the league’s worst records, must adjust its rotation while looking ahead to player development down the stretch.

Coach Brian Keefe had been working closely with Whitmore to refine his game and expand his role when the injury surfaced. The team has emphasized keeping Whitmore healthy above all else, meaning long-term recovery takes priority over a quick return.

Outlook and Precedent

Though this diagnosis halts Whitmore’s season for now, there is precedent for players returning from deep vein thrombosis with proper care. Both Wembanyama and Lillard eventually returned to competitive play after their own DVT battles.

For Whitmore, the next step is focused on treatment and monitoring. The Wizards will provide updates as his rehab progresses and as the team gains a clearer picture of his timetable to return to the court.