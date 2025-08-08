Wizards Re-Sign Anthony Gill To One-Year Deal

The Washington Wizards are re-signing veteran forward Anthony Gill to a one-year contract, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Thursday. Gill has spent the past five seasons with the Wizards.

Wizards Waived Anthony Gill Earlier This Offseason

While Washington waived Gill in late June before his $2.54 million salary for the 2025-26 season would’ve become guaranteed, The Athletic’s Josh Robbins reported that both sides were interested in a reunion.

After going undrafted out of the University of Virginia in 2016, Gill started his professional career overseas, playing in Turkey with Yesilgiresun Belediye in 2016-17 before spending three years with Russian club Khimki.

His exceptional international play led to him receiving multiple contracts from the Wizards. In 230 career NBA regular-season games (15 starts) with Washington, he has averages of 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 9.4 minutes.

Gill, who will turn 33 years old in October, appeared in 51 games off the bench last season, posting averages of 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and a career-low 7.8 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-7 wing scored a season-high 10 points in a 128-112 loss at the Utah Jazz on March 19, in a 120-105 home defeat to the Orlando Magic on March 21, and in a 116-111 home win against the Sacramento Kings on April 2.

Washington Has 16 Players On Standard Contracts

As Robbins noted last month, the new deal benefits both sides, as Gill will earn more on a veteran’s minimum contract than his previous contract would’ve provided.

With Gill’s latest signing, the Wizards now have 16 players signed to standard contracts, one above the regular-season limit. Washington also brought back Marvin Bagley III on a minimum-salary deal in July.

In addition, the Wizards waived veteran big man Richaun Holmes last month. His contract with Washington included a second season, but his $13.3 million salary for 2025-26 was nearly all non-guaranteed.

Scotto reported Tuesday that Holmes agreed to a two-year deal with Panathinaikos that will make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe. The former second-rounder appeared in 31 games with Washington in 2024-25.

Several Teams Have Inquired About Malcolm Brogdon

Then there’s Malcolm Brogdon, who is drawing interest from multiple teams.

Last month, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that eight teams are pursuing a potential sign-and-trade deal with the Wizards for the former Sixth Man of the Year.

“That list includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks,” he wrote on July 7.

Brogdon will be entering his 10th NBA season in 2025-26. He is also an extension-eligible candidate this summer, as his two-year, $45 million contract has officially expired.