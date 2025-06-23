Wizards Rumors: Khris Middleton Exercises 2025-26 Player Option

Washington Wizards veteran forward Khris Middleton is picking up his $33.3 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

This is part of the three-year, $93 million contract he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in July 2023. Milwaukee traded Middleton to the Wizards at the deadline this past season.

Khris Middleton Set To Enter 14th NBA Season

The 6-foot-7 Middleton became a three-time All-Star between 2019 and 2022 and served as a key member of the 2020-21 Bucks championship team.

Middleton, who turns 34 in August, is set to enter his 14th season in the NBA. The former second-rounder, however, has dealt with injuries in recent years and spent last season recovering from offseason surgery on both ankles.

In 37 games (21 starts) split between the Bucks and Wizards in 2024-25, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 22.8 minutes per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range.

Although the Wizards finished 18-64 this past season, their play on the court improved after acquiring Middleton and Marcus Smart at the trade deadline. Washington was 5-4 when both players were on the floor together.

Wizards Will Operate Comfortably Below The Tax Line

Despite Middleton exercising his option, the Wizards are projected to operate comfortably below the luxury tax line in the months ahead. Washington was $18 million below the tax before Middleton picked up his option.

In addition, the Wizards have flexibility in $20 million of non-guaranteed contracts (Richaun Holmes, Justin Champagnie, Anthony Gill, and Colby Jones).

Gill’s $2.2 million contract becomes guaranteed on July 1. Washington also has the non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), second round and veteran minimum exception available.

The Wizards have three trade exceptions ($9.9 million, $5.3 million, and $2.5 million) as well.

Then there’s Jordan Poole, who is set to begin the third season of his four-year, $128 million contract in 2025-26. He’s slated to make $31.48 million next season and is projected to earn $34.04 million in 2026-27.

Poole is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $154 million extension starting on Oct. 1.

Washington Has 26 Draft Picks Through 2032

For a second straight year, Washington has a projected top-4 first and a pick in the mid 20s. Last year, Washington sent the 51st pick to the New York Knicks and moved up two slots to draft Kyshawn George.

The Wizards now have 16 future second-round picks, including two this year.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Wizards have 26 draft picks through 2032, including 10 first-rounders. Four of those firsts were acquired in the past two seasons.

Including the Memphis Grizzlies’ pick in June, Washington has the least favorable 2026 first of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets (if 5-30), and Los Angeles Clippers.