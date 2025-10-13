Wizards Sign Kadary Richmond, Alondes Williams, Waive Leaky Black, Skal Labissiere

The Washington Wizards have signed guards Kadary Richmond and Alondes Williams to Exhibit 10 contracts, while waiving forward Leaky Black and center Skal Labissiere, the team announced Monday on X.

Kadary Richmond, Alondes Williams Join Wizards’ Preseason Roster

Washington reached an agreement with Richmond following the 2025 draft in late June. The 6-foot-5 guard played at St. John’s last year after spending one season with Syracuse and three with Seton Hall.

Richmond earned second team All-Big East honors last season with the Red Storm after averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.0 steals in 36 games.

Williams, meanwhile, has appeared in nine total games over the past three seasons while on two-way contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons.

Williams is eligible to sign another two-way deal with the Wizards, but the team currently has all three of its slots filled with guards Jamir Watkins and Sharife Cooper, as well as big man Tristan Vukcevic.

Two-way players are eligible to be active for up to 50 of their team’s 82 regular-season games. If a team isn’t carrying a full 15-man standard roster, its two-way players can only be active for a combined 90 games.

More importantly, according to the latest collective bargaining agreement, “no team may sign or convert a player to a two-way contract, or acquire a two-way contract by means of assignment, if, as a result, the player would or could be under a two-way contract for any part of more than three (3) salary cap years with the same NBA team.”

All Four Players Could Join Capital City Go-Go

Black signed with Washington on Oct. 2, while Labissiere has been with the team since Oct. 6. Neither player has seen preseason action so far this month.

All four players could end up with the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s G League affiliate.

Exhibit 10 contracts make players eligible for bonuses worth up to $85,300 if they spend at least 60 days with an NBA team’s G League affiliate.

This type of contract can also be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins, but Washington would first have to waive one of its three two-way players.

These latest moves leave the Wizards’ roster at the preseason limit of 21 players.

Washington visits the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 22 to open its 2025-26 season.