Wizards Sign Skal Labissière, Surprise Move Draws Attention

Unexpected Addition

The Washington Wizards are signing Skal Labissière, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. The news surprised many fans, as the 29-year-old forward has struggled to secure a long-term NBA role in recent years.

Labissière appeared in just four games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season. His last consistent playing time came years earlier with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Social Media Reactions

The announcement generated instant reactions online. Some fans were caught off guard by the move:

@ThickyFontaine: “I didn’t even know he was still in the league.”

@stakit_live: “Who?”

@jamiecr0driguez: “To do what?”

@ravenwizardd: “Thought this was the fake Haynes account…wth? Lol.”

@KuppaTDs: “No way he’s still around.”

@ezsniper14: “Nah man Chris has to get off his phone 😭.”

@Deegames1: “Why.” Free agent forward Skal Labissière has reached an agreement with the Washington Wizards, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells me. pic.twitter.com/RUDaeTGUWc — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2025

Career Path

Labissière entered the league as the 28th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky. He spent two and a half years with Sacramento before moving to Portland. Over 152 career games, he has averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. He also appeared in three playoff games with the Trail Blazers.

Last season, Labissière played in the G League, where he posted strong numbers with 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He also joined the Orlando Magic for Summer League action.

Possible Role in Washington

Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever suggested Labissière could be a candidate for an Exhibit-10 contract. That type of deal would allow him to compete for a roster spot or spend time with the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

The Wizards finished the 2024-25 season with an 18-64 record, the worst mark in the Eastern Conference. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament. Washington continues to evaluate roster options as the franchise searches for long-term building blocks.

The Wizards have signed F Skal Labissiere, per @ChrisBHaynes Labissiere, 29, spent Summer League with the Orlando Magic. Averaged 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in the G League last season. Possible Exhibit-10 contract candidate who could later sign with the Capital City Go-Go. pic.twitter.com/RLjiEgFCGR — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) August 19, 2025

Looking Ahead

For Labissière, the move offers another chance to prove he can contribute in the NBA. For the Wizards, it represents a low-risk signing in a season focused on development rather than contention.