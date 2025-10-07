Wizards Sign Skal Labissiere, Waive Akoldah Gak

The Washington Wizards have signed big man Skal Labissiere to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced Monday. In a corresponding move, forward Akoldah Gak was waived to make room on the training camp roster.

Capital City Go-Go Acquired Skal Labissiere’s Rights

NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported in August that Labissiere would sign with the club. Washington’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, acquired his rights later that month in a four-team trade.

Labissiere, 29, spent more than four full seasons away from the NBA before signing a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings in early March.

The Kentucky product saw limited playing time in four games while the Kings were in need of another wing, averaging 1.3 points and 3.0 minutes.

However, Labissiere wasn’t re-signed to a second 10-day deal.

According to Basketball Reference, Labissiere played the past two years with the G League’s Stockton Kings and averaged 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 28 games last season.

In July, Labissiere joined the Orlando Magic at the Las Vegas Summer League. He logged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 16.2 minutes per contest in five games.

Wizards Have 16 Players Signed To Standard Contracts

The Wizards already have 16 players with standard contracts, and Labissiere isn’t eligible for a two-way slot because he has more than four years of NBA experience.

This means he’ll probably be returning to the G League, where the Exhibit 10 contract will allow him to earn a bonus worth up to $85,300 if he spends at least 60 days with the Go-Go.

Meanwhile, Gak signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Washington last week. Similar to Labissiere, the Australian big man is expected to play for the Wizards’ G League affiliate.

Gak joins Jonathan Pierre and Keshon Gilbert as players who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards before being waived. Those three, in addition to Leaky Black and now Labiessiere, will likely play for Capital City.

The Wizards visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.