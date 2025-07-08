Wizards Trade Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Linked To 8 Teams

The Washington Wizards are exploring a potential sign-and-trade deal for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, and there are a total of eight teams reportedly interested in adding the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, “League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon’s exit from Washington and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old. That list includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Golden Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks.”

The Clippers could trade for Brogdon, but Los Angeles already agreed to a three-team trade Tuesday with the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat that sent Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to the Clippers, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz.

Golden State is a possible landing spot for Brogdon, as the Virginia product would back up Stephen Curry. The Suns, meanwhile, don’t have a true point guard on their roster right now beyond Collin Gillespie. Phoenix could use another veteran guard when and if Bradley Beal’s contract is bought out.

If the Lakers decide to add Brogdon, the 2016 second-rounder would be playing alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Gabe Vincent, and Austin Reaves.

New Orleans could also be the perfect fit for Brogdon. He could serve as Dejounte Murray’s backup for the Pelicans if head coach Willie Green intends to limit the minutes of rookie guard Jeremiah Fears.

Injuries Limited Brogdon To 24 Games In 2024-25

Brogdon, 32, appeared in just 24 games (13 starts) for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 23.5 minutes per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and just 28.6% from 3-point range. He’s played just 63 games in the past two seasons.

His season ended with a sprained ankle in February. He will be entering his 10th NBA season in 2025-26. The 6-foot-4 Brogdon is also an extension-eligible candidate this summer, as his two-year, $45 million contract has officially expired.

In a three-team trade with the Pelicans and Houston Rockets over the weekend, the Wizards acquired Cam Whitmore from Houston for two second-round picks.

Washington sent Houston a 2026 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls and a 2029 second-round pick from the Kings in the deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Pelicans also sent the draft rights to Mojave King to Houston. King was selected by the Lakers with the 47th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.