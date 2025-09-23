Wizards Unveil Gold City Edition Uniforms For 2025-26 Season

The Washington Wizards on Monday unveiled their new City Edition uniforms for the 2025-26 season, a black, gold, and white set that draws inspiration from the team’s alternates from 2006 to 2009.

Wizards To Debut City Edition Uniforms On Nov. 16

Per Washington’s news release, the Wizards will debut the “Encore City Edition” uniforms in a Nov. 16 home game against the Brooklyn Nets. They will wear the uniforms 29 times this season, including 19 times at home.

“Uniforms using the gold and black colorway has been a request from the fans as well as players since the City Edition concept debuted years ago, with the black city edition uniform worn in 2018 starting the conversation,” said Rebecca Winn, senior vice president of marketing for the Wizards.

“When Nike directed us to ‘remix’ a former City Edition, we immediately thought of the classic Wizards uniform first worn in 2006. We think this version will look great on the team and on the court and the fans will be excited about the uniform and accompanying merchandise offerings as well.”

Timeless. Iconic. Golden. Introducing our 2025-26 City Edition uniforms 🤩 pic.twitter.com/El5Q5NLS6a — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 22, 2025



Featuring a striking black and gold colorway, the design pays tribute to the ’06-’09 eras “while symbolizing the radiating monuments lit across The District at night.”

The Encore uniform also boasts reimagined striping across the shoulders and chest as a nod to the original 2006-2009 alternate uniforms “through the lens of the 2021 Mixtape Edition chassis.”

DMV Insignia Appears On Shorts

According to the news release, “Washington” is displayed across the chest in the standard Wizards font, anchored by the silhouette of the Washington Monument. A black stripe outlines the neckline, shoulders, and jersey numbers.

The shorts, meanwhile, feature black side panels and waistband, with the interior continuing the gold theme. A revamped Wizards ball logo appears on the belt buckle.

In addition, the DMV insignia appears on the left side of the shorts, symbolizing the unity of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. This design honors the original 2021 Mixtape uniform and the first time “DMV” appeared on a D.C. area sports team’s uniform.

“The D.C. hands logo is showcased in white with gold outline on the right side, highlighting the gold basketball set against the black background,” the release added.

Fans will be able to purchase the new 2025-26 Encore jersey at shopwashwizards.com and at the Capital One Arena Team Store starting on Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m.

The Wizards visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 NBA season.