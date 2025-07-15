Wizards Waive Veteran Big Man Richaun Holmes

The Washington Wizards have waived veteran center Richaun Holmes, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Holmes’ $13.28 million contract for next season only had a partial guarantee of $250,000.

Richaun Holmes To Become An Unrestricted Free Agent

In 31 games (seven starts) last season, Holmes averaged 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 17.2 minutes per contest while shooting 64.7% from the field and 83.3% from the foul line.

Holmes, who turns 32 in October, will be an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers. The Bowling Green State University product had been acquired from the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 trade deadline.

He appeared in 17 games (eight starts) for Washington that season, averaging 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 18.7 minutes per night while shooting 55.7% from the floor.

The former second-rounder declined a $12.88 million option on his contract last summer in order to sign a two-year, $25.9 million contract that included the partial guarantee on year two.

After the Wizards signed free agent Marvin Bagley III to back up Alex Sarr, the team no longer had any need for Holmes. He should draw interest from teams seeking frontcourt depth.

Heat, Celtics Among Potential Suitors For Holmes

The Miami Heat have made several moves to upgrade their roster this offseason. They acquired Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

In addition, Miami also acquired a reliable big man through the draft in Vladislav Goldin. The Heat’s current frontcourt rotation features Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. Holmes would be another solid addition.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are in need of another center after Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford all departed this summer, leaving Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and Luka Garza as the team’s only true bigs.

The Celtics currently have 15 players signed to their main roster, but a few of those players are on non-guaranteed deals. They can only offer Holmes the veteran’s minimum.

Holmes, however, could see more playing time in Boston than in other places.