The WNBA announced Tuesday it could not substantiate a report of racist fan behavior at an Indiana-Chicago game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis earlier this month.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the league said in a statement.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

The league had been investigating what it described as “hateful fan comments” that were alleged to have occurred after Indiana’s Caitlin Clark fouled Chicago’s Angel Reese in the third quarter of the teams’ season opener.

Reese objected to the foul, which was later upgraded to a flagrant 1. Both Reese and Indiana’s Aliyah Boston were assessed technical fouls after Reese went to confront Clark and Boston stepped in to keep the players separated.

Angel Reese Did Not Offer Any Specifics To The WNBA

Although neither team mentioned nor alluded to any fan remarks in the postgame news conferences after Indiana’s 93-58 victory, it became a hot topic on social media, and the WNBA announced it would investigate.

Reese was asked earlier this month if she was able to provide the WNBA with details about the incident, but the All-Star forward did not offer any specifics on what she thought was said.

Both the Fever and Sky issued statements Tuesday thanking the league for its response to the allegations.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated,” the Fever said in a statement Tuesday.

“At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place.”

The Sky said they appreciated the “quick action” taken by the league and the Fever to investigate the matter.

“This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events and we will continue to support those efforts,” their statement read.