The WNBA is investigating allegations of racial slurs directed toward Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during the Sky’s 93-58 loss to the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis on Saturday. A report was filed with the league in response to the alleged hateful fan comments.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms,” the WNBA said in a statement. “They have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Reese was booed by Fever fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout Saturday’s season opener. She was also on the receiving end of a Caitlin Clark foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

As Reese attempted a layup, Clark committed a hard foul, wrapping Reese up and sending her to the floor. Reese immediately stood up and tried to confront Clark, who was already walking away.

Fever forward Aliyah Boston got between them. Clark’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1, and Reese and Boston were assessed technical fouls.

Fever Are Working Closely With The WNBA

Furthermore, the Fever said they are cooperating with the league’s investigation.

“We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday’s game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said in a statement. “We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players.”

The players’ union encouraged the league to investigate as well.

“The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter,” the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) said in a statement.

“Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport. Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Caitlin Clark Posted Her Third Career Triple-Double

Clark was last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year. She finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while blocking a career-high four shots. It was her third triple-double in the league after 17 in college at Iowa.

Fever coach Stephanie White earned the first win of her second coaching tenure in her first game back in the state where she won Indiana’s 1994-95 Miss Basketball Award and led Purdue to the 1998-99 national championship.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Sky, who lost three of four last season to Indiana. Ariel Atkins added 11 points and four boards.

The Fever and Sky will play five times during the regular season. Their next matchup is June 7 at the United Center in Chicago.