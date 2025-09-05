Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was issued a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA for picking up her eighth technical foul and will not play when the team visits the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Angel Reese Picked Up Her Eighth Technical Foul Against Sun

According to WNBA rules, players must serve an automatic suspension without pay upon receiving their eighth tech in a single season. Reese had seven through 22 games last season but managed to avoid an eighth.

Her eighth technical foul came near the end of the first half in the Sky’s 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, when she appeared to backhand Aaliyah Edwards on the side of the head as they fought for rebounding position in the paint.

Reese finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for her 23rd double-double against Connecticut, helping Chicago end a four-game losing streak.

The Sky’s next game is Friday at Indiana, which will now feature neither Reese nor Caitlin Clark, who has now officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injuries.

Reese Publicly Criticized Sky

Chicago’s victory over the Sun was just the 10th victory of the season after amassing 30 losses. Ahead of the game, Reese voiced her displeasure with the team’s disappointing season.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” she said to the Chicago Tribune. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

“I’m not settling for the same … we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however, I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

WNBA Star Retracted Comments

After Wednesday night’s win, Reese walked back her comments and said she had already apologized to the team.

“I probably am frustrated with myself right now,” she said. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year.”

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is averaging a career-high 14.6 points and a league-best 12.6 rebounds while shooting a career-best 45.8% from the field.

She has also recorded one triple-double.