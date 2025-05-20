Drama is starting to stir up in Phoenix this week, as former Mercury star Sophie Cunningham was sued for allegedly having an affair with team CEO Josh Bartelstein. According to the lawsuit, it also includes alleges of racial discrimination and harassment, unlawful retaliation and security issues.

It all started with Gene Traylor, who serves as a Suns employee and former director of safety, security and risk management. Sources indicate that the employee told Bartelstein that the franchises’ vice president of security Cornelius Craig was telling people about their supposed affair.

“Plaintiff also shared with Bartelstein that Craig had been spreading damaging information that could jeopardize the organization,” reads the lawsuit which was filed this month against Suns Legacy Partners, LLC reads.

The proceedings also included the following accusation: “When Bartelstein asked Plaintiff to reveal what Craig was saying, Plaintiff explained that Craig had been telling others, ‘Josh Bartelstein is f–king Sophie Cunningham.’”

The Phoenix organization denied the allegation with a strong statement from senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch. “The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible,” he assured the press.

Cunningham is a 28-year-old WNBA star who played with the Mercury for five years, and had signed her to an extension through the 2025 campaign, but ended up trading her to the Fever back in February. She didn’t play in this weekend’s season-opener as she’s still dealing with an injury.

“Phoenix has become my home away from home, and I am so thrilled to be in the Valley and continue to get to play in front of the best fans in the W – the X-Factor,” Sophie stated in a press release about her extension, after reaching an agreement last year with owner Matt Ishbia.