Wolves’ Anthony Edwards Gets Tech Rescinded, Can Play Sunday

Anthony Edwards had a technical foul picked up on Friday rescinded by the NBA. It would have been his 18th of the season, resulting in an automatic suspension.

As a result of the league’s announcement, Edwards can now play in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ final game of the regular season against the Utah Jazz.

Per the NBA’s rules, 16 technical fouls results in an automatic suspension. Every two additional technical fouls earns another suspension thereafter.

Technical foul counts reset in the playoffs. Once the postseason begins, a seventh technical foul will trigger a suspension.

Edwards’ availability is a boost for the Wolves as they look to close out the season with the best possible seeding. Currently sitting in seventh (48-33), Minnesota can finish anywhere between fourth and eighth depending on whether they win or lose to the Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets are currently fourth at 49-32 and play the Houston Rockets. The L.A. Clippers are 49-32 and play the Golden State Warriors who are 48-33. The Memphis Grizzlies are eighth at 47-34 and can only move up if the Wolves lose.

Utah has been in tank mode and currently sit tied with the Washington Wizards at 17-64 for the worst record in the league.

Anthony Edwards picked up his 18th technical foul of the season, and will suspended for Sunday’s game because of that. Edwards explains here what he did to earn the tech and why he hopes it will be rescinded. pic.twitter.com/sOSv2JWyzj — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 12, 2025

Edwards Has Had Trouble With Officials All Season

Viewed as one of the new faces of the league, Edwards has paid one fine after another this season.

The 23-year-old has paid $320,000 in total for six separate fines over the course of the season, largely for profanity used. He’s also been fined for inappropriate gestures and criticism of officiating.

“I’m praying they rescind it,” Edwards had said after the game. “I don’t feel like it should’ve been a tech, but me and Ray [Acosta] got a good relationship. We talked it out after the fact. But I don’t think I deserved a tech for just that little gesture.”

He has acknowledged the need to be more mindful of speaking in a better manner moving forward.

For now, the Wolves will be happy for him to play the way he has all season.

In his fifth season, Edwards is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 78 games. He has attempted a career-high 10.2 three-pointers per game and shot 39.5 percent on those attempts.

If Edwards does indeed suit up against the Jazz, it will be the third straight season in which he plays 79 games. He has played at least 72 games in each of his five seasons.