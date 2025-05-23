Wolves’ Randle ‘Not Too Worried’ About Struggles Against Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is not too worried about his Game 2 struggles against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Randle spoke to media after he managed just six points as the Wolves fell to an 0-2 series deficit. He was benched for the entire fourth quarter after looking too tentative.

“We know what type of defense they are,” Randle said. “They’re going to swarm you. So, I’ve got to get myself into actions, setting screens, [be] on the move. I think I was just like standing and spectating a little too much today.”

Initially, Randle seemed to be picking up right from where he left off against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 20 points in the first half of Game 1 including five three-pointers. Over the next 1.5 games of basketball, though, Randle has managed just 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

“I’ll figure it out,” Randle said. “I’m not too worried about it.”

Encouragingly, he appears to have the support of his teammates as well.

“I’m not going to bat an eye at it,” Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “I know Julius, I know he’s going to come in and work. I know that as a competitor, his blood is boiling and he’s going to come back next game ready to go.”

Randle Was Rewriting Playoff Narrative

Heading into this Western Conference Finals, Randle was actually changing his narrative when it comes to the playoffs.

In 15 playoff games with the Knicks, Randle averaged just 17.1 points and shot under 35 percent from the field. He also shot 28.8 percent from three and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line. That put his true shooting percentage at an abysmal 46.2 percent.

Even with the dud against the Thunder, Randle is averaging 22.8 points on 50.3 percent shooting overall in 12 playoff games as a member of the Wolves. He has made 37.5 percent of his three-point attempts and 88.7 percent of his free-throws. That puts his true shooting at a stellar 62 percent.

With the next two games back in Minnesota, there is enough evidence to believe that Randle can turn things around.

There’s no question they need him to.