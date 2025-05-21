Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert has finally come clean with the rumours that suggest he had broken up with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla and had to kick her out of the house they shared. The star center is currently competing in the Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

News on the break up were first reported last weekend by TMZ, after his former partner posted an emotional message on her social media. “Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship,” the player posted on his Instagram account.

“Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever,” he assured. “I’m fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about.”

Despite his honesty, the athlete made sure everyone knew he needed space to deal with this disheartening situation. “I’m asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times,” Rudy said, as Julia had been seen at a recent Timberwolves match on April 13.

A source close to the couple told the media outlet that a lot of things changed between them when she revealed to Gobert that she was pregnant again. Now that news about their relationship is out, Bonilla is considering to move back to France even though the player wishes for them to stay in the United States.

“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends,” she wrote before deleting her Instagram account. “I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

Julia then reaffirmed how she’s always been loyal to Rudy. “When everyone, criticized and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children,” the single mother posted this weekend.