Zach Edey Traffic Stop Video Shows Cop Scolding Grizzlies Star

Memphis Grizzlies star center Zach Edey got a mouthful from a cop after he was busted for speeding earlier this year, as the newly released police body cam video shows an officer berating the 23-year-old for allegedly driving over 100 mph on a roadway.

Zach Edey Clocked Driving 101 Mph In 55-Mph Zone

Per TMZ Sports, the traffic stop took place on Thursday, May 1 in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police pulled over Edey after they caught him driving 101 mph in a 55-mph zone in his 2023 Kia Sorento.

The officer’s body cam footage shows the cop immediately chastise the 7-foot-4 big man.

“You know exactly why I pulled you over,” the officer said. “You were going 101!”

Edey, the No. 9 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, tried telling the cop that he only sped up to pass a car in front of him, but the officer wasn’t interested in listening to any excuses.

“No,” she said, sternly. “You don’t pass at 100! The road is 55. You were going almost double the speed limit!”

Edey said he was on his way to his alma mater, Purdue, located in West Lafayette. He eventually handed over his license and registration, but the cop continued to criticize him minutes later.

She issued the Toronto native a citation for speeding as well as a summons for reckless driving, and then told him the ticket was “absolutely” fair.

“You could pass someone at 80,” she said. “80? OK. 100?! 100 is not OK. Ever.”

Edey was then allowed to leave.

Edey Agreed To Pay $639.50 Fine

Last month, Edey admitted to the speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50, and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing.

The incident occurred days after the Grizzlies’ season came to an end. Memphis lost in five games to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first round of the playoffs.

In 66 games (55 starts) with Memphis last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 58% from the field, 34.6% from 3-point territory, and 70.9% at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, he finished 17th in rebounds per game, eighth in offensive rebounds (232), sixth in offensive boards per game (3.5), and 20th in blocks (85).

Edey was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and he placed fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

The big man trailed Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies), and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards).