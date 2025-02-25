In an important bounce-back victory for the Kings on Monday night, Zach LaVine shot a season-high 42 points and etched his name into the NBA history books.

Zach LaVine makes NBA history

Zach LaVine was on fire in the Sacramento Kings win on Monday, as he led all scores to crush the Hornets by a 42 point margin.

The former Chicago Bull went off with 42 points of his own in the victory and he was almost unstoppable in a season-high performance for his new team.

With his incredible efficiency, LaVine became the first player in NBA history to ever record 42+ points with 8+ three pointers made from higher than 84% shooting from the field.

As well as shooting 84% from the field, the 29-year-old proved to be almost perfect from behind the arc with 88% of his shots landing.

After a slow start to life in Sacramento, LaVine finally seems to be hitting his stride for the Kings with two 30+ point games in his last three outings.

LaVine’s good recent run has brought his average with the Kings up to 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Kings have the chance to take their record to above .500 in their next game on Wednesday night and they will have a good chance against a struggling Utah Jazz.

WATCH: Zach LaVine scores season-high 42 points

Keon Ellis injury casts shadow over LaVine’s night

There was one negative point to the Kings win on Monday, as Keon Ellis took a painful fall on his ankle midway through the second quarter.

Ellis rolled his ankle on landing and despite trying to come back to the game, he was forced into the locker room well before half time. Ellis was quickly ruled out of the game and the guard wasn’t able to return to the action.

The 25-year-old did come out at half time to practice in the hopes of making a swift recovery but with visible pain on his face Ellis and the Kings decided it was best to keep him out of the game.

With his concerning injury, Ellis is now a major doubt for Sacramento on its road trip to Utah this week.