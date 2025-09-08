Ziaire Williams officially signs a multi-year extension with the Nets

In 2024-25, the Brooklyn Nets finished 26-56. That was 12th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. General manager Sean Marks has been involved in several trades to help facilitate salary-dumping moves.

This offseaosn, the Nets are re-signing a player who had a career-best season in 2024-25. It was reported on Monday morning that Brooklyn officially signed Ziaire Williams to a multi-year contract extension. Williams played in 63 games for the Nets last season and made 45 starts. It’s a two-year, $12 million deal with a team option in the second season.

Ziaire Williams signed a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets



With the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Pelicans selected Ziaire Williams out of Stanford. On draft night, he was traded to the Grizzlies. Williams spent the first three years of his professional career with Memphis. He played in 150 games and made 50 starts for the Grizzlies. Williams averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. After the 2023-24 season, Williams was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

This was a salary-dumping move by Memphis so they could re-sign Luke Kenard. In his first season with the Nets, Ziaire Williams was trusted by head coach Jordi Fernandez. Williams was a starter for the second half of the season. He played in 63 of Brooklyn’s 82 games and made 45 starts. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 24.5 minutes per game in 2024-25. A productive first season for Williams with the Nets.

Free agent forward Ziaire Williams intends to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Williams averaged 10 points and 4.3 rebounds in 63 games. Nets officials and Aaron Mintz of CAA negotiated the new contract. pic.twitter.com/xwg3u4Fpfs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

General manager Sean Marks officially re-signed Ziaire Williams to an extension on Monday. Brooklyn had a deal in place with Williams sicne the end of July. However, the deal was not finalized until the beginning of September. Insiders report that Ziaire Williams signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets. He has a team option in the second year of that contract.

Ziare Williams took steps forward in his offensive production with Brooklyn. Over his first three seasons, Williams averaged .301% from beyond the arc. He saw that number improve to .345% in 2025-56. There is still room for Williams to improve as a shooter. Additionally, the young SF was a versatile two-way player for the Nets. That’s why he saw increased playing time from Jordi Fernandez by the end of the season. Will Ziaire Williams be a starter for the Nets in 2025-26?