There’s no doubt that injuries have really taken a toll on Zion Williamson’s NBA career, as his pace into becoming one of the league’s best has been constantly interrupted due to health issues. Last night, we saw potential of his brilliance as he produced the first triple-double after six years with the Pelicans.

You could say that this Thursday’s performance was a reminder of why the forward was chosen as the 2019 No.1 Draft pick. With 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, he led New Orleans to a 124-116 win over Phoenix. This meant his team’s third-straight victory, which matches their longest streak of the campaign.

“It’s a reminder to the NBA, to the fans, to everybody,” said his coach Willie Green. “This is who he can be, night in and night out. That’s what we’re all striving to accomplish as a group. We’re striving to get our best player on the floor.”

With only 1:36 left until the final buzzer, Zion earned his 10th rebound of the night and celebrated it with his teammates. The 284-pound athlete, who si reportedly at the lightest weight of his career, accomplished this feat in only 31 minutes of play.

“It’s dope,” Williamson expressed postgame. “It’s funny, there have been so many times when I felt it could have happened, but I never forced the issue. Tonight, my teammates were like, ‘No, you’ve got to get it tonight.’ So I got to thank my coach and my teammates.”

With this third-consecutive win, the Pelicans now possess a 16-43 record, almost at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, and are far away from playoff territory. “He was fantastic and carried us down the stretch,” Green insisted. “He’s been amazing.”

“These nights are big for the confidence and a reminder of who I am,” the 24-year-old said, as he’s been averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists this campaign, which are all career-highs, despite only playing around 28 minutes per match.