Zion Williamson said his foot injury is ‘nothing major’ after he was out Monday for New Orleans

Through their first three games in 2025-26, the New Orleans Pelicans are winless. They lost 122-90 to the Boston Celtics on Monday. For that contest, New Orleans was without all-star PF Zion Williamson.

He appeared on the injury report due to a bone contusion in his left foot. While he was unavailable on Monday, Williamson claimed he is “day-to-day” because of the injury. Additionally, he told reporters that this is “nothing major” and that he will not be out for an extended time. It’s unknown if he will suit up on Wednesday evening to play the Nuggets on the road.

Zion Williamson is dealing with a bone contusion in his left foot

Zion Williamson Says Foot Injury Is ‘Nothing Major’ https://t.co/NADY28w6q9 — RealGM (@RealGM) October 29, 2025



This offseason, Pelicans’ Zion Williamson took his traning seriously and came into traning camp in his best shape since entering the NBA. Fans of the team were optimistic to see Zion play. Through their first two games of the 2025-26 season, Williamson did not disappoint for the Pelicans. Despite the team losing both matchups, Zion Williamson was productive. However, the 25-year-old was unavailable for their game on Monday night vs. the Celtics. Williamson appeared on the injury report due to a bone contusion in his left foot.

He told reporters that the injury occurred in New Orleans’ second game of the season vs. the Spurs. Williamson went up for a put-back dunk and landed on someone’s foot. The side of his foot hit the ground, and the two-time all-star is on the injury report because of it. However, Zion claims this bone contusion is “nothing major” and that he is day-to-day.

“It initially happened with the put-back dunk against the Spurs. Landed on someone’s foot and the side of my foot banged on the ground… Nothing major. Nothing that’s gonna keep me out for a long time. Just day-to-day” — Zion Williamson on his foot contusion pic.twitter.com/7aYb0CRRum — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 28, 2025



Pelicans fans hope that is the truth for Zion Williamson. The team cannot afford for the young PF to continue having an injury history. He started just 30 games for New Orleans in 2024-25. Luckily, it’s still early in the 2025-26 season, and Williamson has missed one game. If the games start to pile up, Pelicans fans have the right to be worried about their future.

In two starts for the Pelicans in 2025-26, Zion Williamson is averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game. Zion has yet to attempt a three-pointer this season. He is shooting .462% from the field. New Orleans needs Zion Williamson healthy if they want to compete in the West. We’ll wait and see how much time he misses due to a bone contusion in his left foot.