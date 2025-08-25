Zion Williamson Voted Most Likely NBA Star To Request Trade

ESPN’s 2025-26 NBA Summer Forecast panel, made up of the network’s NBA insiders, voted New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson as the most likely star to request a trade and “seek a fresh start.”

Although a first-place vote received five points, a second-place vote three points, and a third-place vote one for other questions, this category was scored on a one-point-per-vote basis.

Zion Williamson Edged Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James

Zion Williamson topped the list with 10 votes, followed by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (seven votes), LeBron James (six), Ja Morant (one), and Trae Young (one).

“Williamson’s stay in New Orleans might have been extended by the Pelicans’ front office change, with Joe Dumars replacing David Griffin as the primary decision-maker,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon wrote.

“If Williamson can have a strong start to the season — and avoid the injury bug that has plagued his career — it’s feasible that he could seek a fresh start instead of remaining with a New Orleans franchise that seems stuck in neutral.”

Williamson, who turned 25 in July, has played in only 214 games since being selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-6 wing has been an injury-prone player dating back to his 2018-19 season at Duke.

Pelicans Guaranteed Williamson’s 2025-26 Salary

Last month, the Pelicans guaranteed Williamson’s $39.4 million salary for the 2025-26 season. This is part of the five-year, $197.23 million extension he signed with New Orleans in July 2022.

He’ll then make $42.16 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28. However, those salaries are non-guaranteed unless Williamson meets the games played threshold for the upcoming seasons.

In his first five NBA seasons, Williamson has played 70 or more games only once and 60 or more games just twice. He’s played 30 or fewer games in three seasons and missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, Williamson played just 30 games and averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those contests while shooting 56.7% from the field and 65.6% from the foul line.

Antetokounmpo Remains Open-Minded About Leaving Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo received seven votes from the panel because of ESPN’s Shams Charania’s May report about the two-time MVP being “open-minded” about playing elsewhere.

“Speculation has swirled around Antetokounmpo asking out of Milwaukee for several years. If he didn’t take that drastic step in the summer, it’s unlikely to happen midseason,” MacMahon wrote.

During a live stream with IShowSpeed last month, Antetokounmpo told fans that he planned to stay with the Bucks.

“Probably. Probably, we’ll see. Probably, I love Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo said when asked if he would play in Milwaukee this season.

James Wants To Compete For A Championship

Meanwhile, LeBron James placed third on the list months after his agent, Rich Paul, released a statement to Charania after James exercised his $52.6 million option for the 2025-26 season.

Paul said James “wants to compete for a championship,” and “he wants to make every season he has left count.” The 21-time All-Star is set to enter his 23rd NBA season.

“The all-time leading scorer and his camp understand just how complicated a trade involving him — at his age, making that much money, with the contractual right to veto any deal — would be,” MacMahon added.

Paul’s statement led to speculation that James could potentially ask for a trade later this summer if he was not satisfied with the Lakers’ offseason moves.