It’s official now, the second-seeded Houston Rockets will face the seventh-seeded Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Golden State had to earn its place the hard way, needing a win in the Play-In Tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies to get here. Now that the Warriors are in the dance, they’ll be as dangerous a team as any with the dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The Rockets have been the surprise of the Western Conference this season by earning the second seed. Still, the gap between the two teams in terms of seeding isn’t reflective of their levels. Houston won 52 games to Golden State’s 48, and the Warriors are 24-8 since the arrival of Jimmy Butler.

Pretty much every game these two teams have played this season has been a thriller, so here’s to hopefully seven more (if you’re a neutral fan)!

How To Watch Rockets Vs. Warriors

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Sunday, April 20 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Wednesday, April 23 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 3: Saturday, April 26 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC.

Saturday, April 26 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC. Game 4: Monday, April 28 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Monday, April 28 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 30. Time and TV Network TBD.

Wednesday, April 30. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 2. Time and TV Network TBD.

Friday, May 2. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 4. Time and TV Network TBD.

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7, if applicable. The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if needed).

The winner of this Rockets-Warriors matchup will face the winner of the series between the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rockets Vs. Warriors Season Series

Golden State won the season series, 3-2. There was an additional, previously unscheduled meeting between the two teams in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.