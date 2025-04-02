How To Watch Hawks vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream

The Atlanta Hawks (36-39, 37-38 ATS) are visiting the Dallas Mavericks (37-39, 37-37-2 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Mavs as 4.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Atlanta Hawks @ Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks @ Dallas Mavericks 📅 Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southeast

🎲 Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds: Hawks +4.5 (-110) | Mavericks -4.5 (-110)

Hawks vs. Mavericks Injuries

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

PF Jacob Toppin (calf; questionable) | PG Keaton Wallace (shoulder; questionable) | C Clint Capela (hand; out indefinitely) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee; out for the season) | SF Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out for the season) | SG Kobe Bufkin (shoulder; out for the season)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

C Dereck Lively II (ankle; questionable) | SF Caleb Martin (hip; probable) | PF Anthony Davis (adductor; probable) | PG Dante Exum (hand; out indefinitely) | PF Oliver-Maxence Prosper (wrist; out for the season) | PG Kyrie Irving (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Hawks are 17-21 away and 20-27 when playing as the underdog. Atlanta is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 120.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 10.1 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Atlanta lost three of its last four games is coming off a 127-113 loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Trae Young led the Hawks with 29 points and 15 assists in 36 minutes of action.

The Hawks currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They remain two games of the ninth-place Miami Heat and 2.5 games in front of the 10th-seed Chicago Bulls.

As for the Mavericks, they’ve gone 20-17 in home games, 4-8 in games decided by less than four points, and 20-11 when playing as the favorite. Dallas is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 115.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals, and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field.

Dallas has won four of its past six contests. One of those losses was a 113-109 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Daniel Gafford led the team with just 17 points in 19 minutes played.

The Mavs won the first meeting with the Hawks by a final score of 129-119 at Atlanta on Nov. 25. Kyrie Irving, who is out for the season due to an ACL injury, recorded a game-high 32 points in that matchup.

Dallas remains half a game ahead of the 10th-place Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference standings.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks hold a 62.6% chance of defeating Atlanta. The Hawks are 4-8 in their last 12 meetings with Dallas, while the Mavs are 5-1 in their past six matchups at home with Atlanta.