How To Watch NBA Play-In Tournament: Heat vs. Hawks Live Stream

The Atlanta Hawks (40-43, 41-41-1) play host to the Miami Heat (38-45, 39-43-1 ATS) in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup for the Eastern Conference on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Heat as 1-point favorites on the road, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch NBA Play-In Tournament Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Play-In Tournament Matchup: Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks 📅 Heat vs. Hawks G ame Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV 💻 Watch Free Heat vs. Hawks Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Heat vs. Hawks Game Odds: Heat -1 (-105) | Hawks +1 (-115)

Heat vs. Hawks Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Nikola Jovic (hand; questionable) | PF Kevin Love (personal; questionable) | PG Pelle Larsson (ankle; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

C Clint Capela (hand; out indefinitely) | PG Trae Young (Achilles; probable) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee; out for the season) | SF Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out for the season) | SG Kobe Bufkin (shoulder; out for the season)

Game Preview

The 10th-seeded Miami Heat and eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks square off in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Heat are 19-23 away, 10-6 against Southeast Division opponents, and 3-11 in games decided by three points or fewer.

Miami is coming off a win in an elimination contest against the Chicago Bulls, while Atlanta would have already been in the playoffs had it defeated the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The winner will face the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Heat are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 120.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field.

All four games in the Hawks-Heat season series were won by the home team by double-digits. Atlanta had 10- and 12-point home wins in December and February, then Miami responded with 22- and 10-point home victories in February and March.

As for Hawks, they’re 21-19 at home, 30-22 in Eastern Conference play, and 8-6 in one-possession games. Atlanta is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 122.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.2 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Although Jalen Johnson and De’Andre Hunter combined for 54 points in Atlanta’s December win, neither will be in uniform for the Hawks on Friday night. Johnson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, while Hunter was dealt at the trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 54.3% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat are 13-6 in their last 19 road games against Atlanta. However, the Hawks are 4-12 in their past 16 games played in April.