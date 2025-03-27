Kyrie Irving Has Successful Surgery On Torn Left ACL

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has undergone a successful surgery procedure to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Wednesday. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

The 33-year-old superstar was injured on March 3rd against the Sacramento Kings when driving to the basket in the first quarter. He heroically made both free-throws while tearing up before making his way to the locker room.

There is believed to be no damage any other ligament or the meniscus.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists this season. He did so while shooting over 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Dallas has gone 3-8 since his injury, though Anthony Davis has missed much of that time as well.

Davis made his return a couple days ago in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. He sat out the second night of a back-to-back, a loss to the New York Knicks.

The Mavs next take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Irving Appears In Good Mental Space

It is commendable just how positive Irving has been from the moment of his injury. As he shot those iconic free-throws, he could be seen saying, “Thank you, God,” in gratitude.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, Irving expressed just how happy he was to knock down those two free-throws. He also said that he would have been so mad at himself if he missed them.

“The greatest gift I gave to myself was going to that free-throw line and hitting both free-throws,” Irving said. “If I didn’t make both free-throws, and if you know, you know… If I didn’t make those free-throws, I’d have been pissed all year. I would have been pissed, so I’m glad and grateful that I was resilient enough, strong enough to go up there and make my free-throws.

“I know that meant something not only for me but for all those out there that were worried. I know you guys were feeling for me.”

Dallas is 11th in the West with a 35-38 record, half-a-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot.