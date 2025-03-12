March Madness 2025: Five Potential Breakout Star Sleepers

Every March Madness brings a new crop of stars who most fans hadn’t heard of prior. From one-hit wonders like Jack Gohlke to eventual NBA standouts like Donte DiVincenzo, the tournament does wonders for the stock of its victors.

Let’s discuss five players who could break out on the NCAA tournament stage. We don’t know the full field yet, but we’ll discuss players from teams we expect to make the tournament or have already qualified.

Bennett Stirtz, Drake

There’s no better time for mid major stars to make names for themselves than the NCAA tournament. The Missouri Valley player of the year, Bennett Stirtz, has been a revelation in his first year for the Bulldogs. He followed his head coach, Ben McCollum, to Drake, and has helped make them one of the nation’s best teams regardless of conference.

Stirtz averaged 19.1 points and 5.7 assists this season, shooting north of 60% true shooting. He’ll come into the tournament fresh off of two 24-point games in his conference tournament and feels destined for at least one giant scoring game. He plays 98.7% of Drake’s minutes and might never sit in the tournament.

One of the highest skill and feel players in the country, Stirtz amplifies his teammates who are all lifted by Drake’s excellent coaching. If Drake can win a few tournament games, expect Stirtz to play like an elite player and earn more NBA Draft buzz in the process.

Kyler Filewich, Wofford

It’s hard to think of a star more fit for March than Wofford’s anchor in the middle. Filewich, a 6’9 center, shoots his free throws underhanded and scores down low with silky post moves. If that’s not a player destined for niche internet fame then I’m not sure who is. We’ve seen shorter, post-centric bigs dominate the tournament and Filewich could be next in line.

Filewich wins with his back to the hoop, shooting an excellent 67.1% at the hoop this season, dropping in hooks over either shoulder and scoring with touch. He processes the floor smoothly, finding passers and shooters from the middle of the floor when defenses collapse on him. If Wofford matches up with a team low on size, we could see Filewich help lead Wofford to an upset win or two.

Sion James, Duke

Though it’s difficult to call anyone on an elite Duke team a sleeper, Sion James fits the bill. Freshmen comprise the Devils’ highest profile players, but veteran play is critical to success in March. The Tulane transfer has been imperative for Duke’s success on both ends this season and will pay dividends in the tournament.

He’s a bit of a positional oddball — James stands at 6’6 with an incredibly powerful frame and is a highly efficient scorer from all over the floor. Playing off of the likes of Cooper Flagg have made him Duke’s second most efficient player this season (65% true shooting), only trailing the gigantic Khaman Maluach.

James’s physicality pops off of the screen. He carves space on drives, draws fouls and walls off opposing players on defense. His abrasive playstyle suits him well for single elimination tournament play and will wear opposing teams down, allowing Duke’s stars to shine. He’s capable of scoring outbursts himself, making him a prime candidate to steal the show in March.

Max Shulga, VCU

If I had to bet on a nuclear shooter starring on the biggest stage, I’d feel confident in VCU senior Max Shulga. Shulga has blossomed into a star for the Rams over his last two seasons there. He leads VCU in scoring (15.5 points per game) on sparkling efficiency (60.4%) to go along with his excellent decision making.

Shulga’s shooting is his feature skill, even if he’s a solid player elsewhere. He’s converted 41.3% of his five triples per game and is a 40% 3-point shooter across his college career. Shulga heats up in a hurry and has had plenty of big scoring games this season fueled by his shotmaking.

The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year is comfortable draining threes off of the dribble and sprinting around screens for leaning movement shots. If VCU makes a deep tournament run, expect a few Max Shulga scoring flurries to contribute.

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Dent is another excellent mid-major guard who reminds me of past lead guards who thrived in March. As New Mexico’s offensive engine, he averaged 20.4 points and 6.5 assists this season. Elite guards who score and pass like Dent often become March Madness stars.

His blend of ballhandling and passing skill make Dent a dominant creator even without a potent 3-point shot. Dent scored 30 or more points three times this season and could add on to that total if he faces a team without great perimeter defense.

All stats via Basketball Reference, Bart Torvik and Synergy