NBA Playoffs 2025: Schedule, Key Dates & How To Watch

The 2025 NBA Playoffs begin in nine days. The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament will take place on April 15-18, and then the first round of the NBA Playoffs starts on April 19. Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals is scheduled for June 5. Check out the schedule, key dates, and how to watch these games down below.

2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule & Key Dates

Below are the dates for the 2025 NBA Playoffs:

April 13: NBA Regular Season ends

April 15-18: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 15: East 7 vs. East 8 on TNT (winner advances to playoffs as No. 7 seed)

April 15: West 7 vs. West 8 on TNT (winner advances to playoffs as No. 7 seed)

April 16: East 9 vs. East 10 on ESPN (loser is eliminated)

April 16: West 9 vs. East 10 on ESPN (loser is eliminated)

April 18: East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner on TNT (winner advances to playoffs as No. 8 seed)

April 18: West 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner on ESPN (winner advances to playoffs as No. 8 seed)

April 19: 2025 NBA Playoffs begin

May 5-6: Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 3-4)

May 20: Western Conference Finals – Game 1 on ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET (possible series move up to May 18)

May 21: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 1 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET (possible series move up to May 19)

May 22: Western Conference Finals – Game 2 on ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET

May 23: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 2 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET

May 24: Western Conference Finals – Game 3 on ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET

May 25: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 3 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET

May 26: Western Conference Finals – Game 4 on ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET

May 27: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 4 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET

May 28: Western Conference Finals – Game 5 on ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

May 29: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 5 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

May 30: Western Conference Finals – Game 6 on ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

May 31: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 6 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

June 1: Western Conference Finals – Game 7 on ESPN, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

June 2: Eastern Conference Finals – Game 7 on TNT, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

June 5: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 1 on ABC

June 8: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 2 on ABC

June 11: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 3 on ABC

June 13: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 4 on ABC

June 16: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 5 on ABC (if necessary)

June 19: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 6 on ABC (if necessary)

June 22: 2025 NBA Finals – Game 7 on ABC (if necessary)

How To Watch 2025 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024-25 NBA season is the league’s 79th season. The regular season began on October 22, 2024, and ends on April 13, 2025. The play-in tournament is scheduled to be played from April 15 to 18, 2025, followed by the playoffs the next day, and concluding with the NBA Finals in June. Playoff games will air on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT.

Sling TV’s “Orange & Blue” package offers the highest number of base channels for $60.99 per month. Customers get top sports channels like ABC, ESPN, TNT, NFL Network, USA, FOX News, CNN, and more. YouTube TV also has ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT. YouTube TV’s base plan is $82.99 per month.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch a free NBA Playoffs live stream.