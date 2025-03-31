Oklahoma City Thunder are on track to win 70 games this year, but they face a Bulls side that has been brimming with confidence of late. See here for our Thunder vs Bulls best bets and same game parlay.

OKC are 15-point favorites ahead of their clash against the Bulls, with the leaders of the Western Conference -1100 to take home the win.

According to the best NBA sportsbooks, Chicago is the +800 underdog as it looks to stop the Thunder winning ten in a row.

Thunder vs. Bulls Best Bets

Chet Holmgren over 15.5 points (-110)

Chet Holmgren’s season has been riddled with injuries throughout but he has still enjoyed a good year when he has been available for OKC.

Against the Grizzlies in his last game, Holmgren struggled to score in a disappointing night where he recorded just four points while shooting 22.2% from the field.

That was by far the Thunder star’s worst scoring night of the season so far and we are backing him to bounce back to form straight away on Monday night.

Despite his poor game against Memphis, Holmgren has covered this line in four of his last six games and with a season average of just under 15 points, the mark isn’t too high to reach.

Coby White over 24.5 points (-110)

There haven’t been many players in better form than Coby White over the last month and the Bulls guard is looking to cap off his flawless March with another high-scoring performance.

Although on the season White has averaged just over 20 points per game, in the past month he has been closer to 30 with 29.1 PPG across 14 games.

White has covered his 24.5 points line in six of the last seven Chicago Bulls games, scoring 24 in his only performance below 25 points.

In his one game against OKC this season Coby White had just nine points but that came right at the start of this season when he was out of form.

Isaiah Hartenstein to record a double double (+140)

Isaiah Hartenstein has been a welcome addition to the Thunder roster this season and he has continued to perform well during his first season in Oklahoma.

In five of his last seven games Hartenstein has recorded a double double. On 52 games for OKC in 2024-25 the 26-year-old has an impressive 28 games with 10+ points and 10+ rebounds.

Only the Wizards have allowed more rebounds than Chicago this season which could represent a good opportunity for Hartenstein to dominate on both ends of the floor.

Thunder vs Bulls same game parlay @ (+800) with BetOnline