Anthony Edwards Fined $50K For Saying ‘My D*** Bigger Than Yours’ To Lakers Crowd

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $50,000 for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the words Edwards is specifically being fined for are, “My d*** bigger than yours.” The incident occurred with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter of Game 1 between the Wolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA is fining Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards $50,000 for his “my d— bigger than yours” comments to the Lakers crowd Saturday night, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2025

Edwards and Rudy Gobert were waiting at the scorer’s table with play set to resume when Lakers fans began heckling Gobert. Edwards chirped back immediately before it eventually escalated to the derogatory comment and obscene gesture.

Minnesota cruised to a 117-95 victory courtesy an excellent team effort. Edwards scored 22 while Naz Reid chipped in 23 off the bench and Jaden McDaniels led the Wolves in scoring with 25 on 11-of-13 shooting. The Wolves had 43 bench points to the Lakers’ 13.

Edwards has been no stranger to fines this season, this being sixth to bring his total to $295,000.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles and begins at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Wolves Look To Get Greedy

The Lakers know they have their work cut out for them after a listless effort in Game 1.

Minnesota already showed its propensity to go for the kill last year when sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round. They also took the first two games in Denver in the second round en route to reaching the West Finals.

The Wolves have used the majority of analysts picking the Lakers to win as bulletin board material and motivation. It seems to be forgotten which team reached the conference finals last season and which got eliminated in five games in the first round.

That’s part of the reality of the Lakers now employing both LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Despite only coming together in February, there are already title aspirations no matter how premature they may be in reality.

Game 2 will go a long way in showing if that’s anywhere near a possibility.