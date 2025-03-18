Cam Thomas On Free Agency: ‘I’ve Been One Of The Best Guards’

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is ready to be his own salesman ahead of free agency.

Expected to miss the remainder of the season after a hamstring injury, Thomas has turned his mind to what his prospects could look like in the offseason.

“When I got major minutes, I feel like I’ve been one of the best guards in the league in my position,” Thomas told the New York Post. “I feel like I’ve shown that. So, nothing really to talk about with that. But I feel like when I do have the minutes in a featured role, the sky’s the limit for me. We’ve seen that these past two years.”

Thomas finished the season having played in just 25 games. In that short period, he averaged 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. In the 2023-24 season, Thomas averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 66 games. He has shot 48.7 percent on twos and 35.9 percent on threes over the past two seasons. He has also made 86.4 percent of his free throws during that time.

The 23-year-old will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Is Thomas Really One Of The Best Guards?

Over the last two seasons, Thomas has certainly shown the propensity to be a great scorer in this league. He takes a lot of tough shots but the efficiency is pretty solid with a true shooting percentage of 57.5 percent.

The reality, though, this is a player with the utmost confidence in himself and is talking like it. Thomas’s playmaking and defensive skills are sorely lacking and that leaves him well short of elevating the level of his team. That’s something the best players do on a nightly basis, and something Thomas will have to learn to do in order to truly be considered in the upper echelon of his position.

On the season, the Nets allowed seven points more per-100 possessions with Thomas on the court.

For now, the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, and Jaylen Brown remain well ahead.

Thomas Leaves Door Open For Nets Return

While Thomas made it clear he’s looking forward to exploring his options in free agency, he also expressed his openness to remaining a Net.

“I was drafted here so I definitely have a connection here. I definitely want to be back by the end of the day, like I said. We just have to look into that. But whatever happens, happens. I’m just going to let my agents and the front office discuss that. It should be good. I would be very happy to be back if I am back.”

In terms of cap space, the Detroit Pistons would likely be the biggest threat to sign Thomas to a big offer sheet.