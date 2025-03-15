Nets’ Cam Thomas Likely Out For Season With Hamstring Strain

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Cam Thomas is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a left hamstring strain.

The team confirmed that Thomas sustained the injury during a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. Thomas collected his first career double-double scoring 24 points and surprisingly adding 10 assists. Known for always seeking out his own shot, showcasing the playmaking would have caught the Bulls off guard.

Brooklyn also said it’s unlikely Thomas would be able to “appropriately recover” with the amount of time left in the season. The Nets are 22-44 and have 16 games remaining. Their final game is Apr. 13th against the New York Knicks.

Thomas likely ends his season having played just 25 games. He averaged 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Nets Diving Deeper Into Tank Mode?

Brooklyn has now lost nine of its last 10 games. The absence of Thomas will hurt but Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton, and D’Angelo Russell are all still playing.

Ziaire Williams has intrigued with the opportunity he’s received while Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin could be in line for more minutes from here on out.

The Nets play just six of their remaining 16 games against sub-.500 teams, including a couple crucial games against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto is currently 11th in the East at 24-43, 1.5 games ahead of both Brooklyn and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-44).

All three teams are currently competing for the fifth-best odds in the lottery, behind the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Utah Jazz.

A team that could potentially join the battle with the Nets, Sixers and Raptors is the San Antonio Spurs. The losses of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox for the remainder of the season is sure to see the team struggle and the schedule is quite difficult as well.