The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Golden State came through a physically taxing seven-game series against the Houston Rockets and it will be interesting to see what’s left in the tank for a young, hungry Wolves squad.

Is Anthony Edwards now the one who knocks? In his last three playoff series wins, he and his team have defeated Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and now, LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Taking down Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler wouldn’t just be a passing of the baton, it would be a vicious, throttling snatch.

This is a series you don’t want to miss. Below is how to stay tuned for every minute.

How To Watch Wolves Vs. Warriors

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. TNT

Tuesday, May 6 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. TNT Game 2: Thursday, May 8 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. TNT

Thursday, May 8 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. TNT Game 3: Saturday, May 10 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ABC

Saturday, May 10 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ABC Game 4: Monday, May 12 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. ESPN

Monday, May 12 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. ESPN Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14. Time TBD. TNT

Wednesday, May 14. Time TBD. TNT Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18. Time TBD. TV Network TBD

Sunday, May 18. Time TBD. TV Network TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 20 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The winner of Wolves-Warriors will face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Wolves Vs. Warriors Season Series

Golden State won the season series, 3-1. However, there is very little to take from these games. From a Timberwolves perspective, they were playing far below the level they’re at now when these teams met during the first three months of the season.

From a Warriors perspective, all four games were prior to the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.