Blazers Center Robert Williams Out 4-6 Weeks After Knee Surgery

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to address inflammation in his left knee. NBA insider Chris Haynes was first to report.

Williams has played in 20 games this season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 18 minutes per game.

It has been a difficult three seasons for Williams, played a combined total of 61 regular season games during that time. He played 61 games in the 2021-22 season alone when he emerged as one of the league’s best rim protectors.

A path to a return this season seems highly unlikely even if the Blazers make the postseason.

The Blazers are battling for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, currently 31-39 and just two games behind the Phoenix Suns for the 10th and final spot.

Blazers Know Life Without Williams Well

There’s no major adjustment for the Blazers to make as they’re well accustomed to playing without Williams. Donovan Clingan will continue to serve as the starting center while Duop Reath will see more minutes.

Deandre Ayton suffered a left calf strain just over a month ago and his status is currently uncertain.

Through 15 games after the All-Star break, Clingan has averaged 7.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.9 blocks.

Avdija Leading Blazers’ Charge

Deni Avdija has been leading the Blazers’ efforts to secure a Play-In Tournament spot, putting up 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 12 games since the All-Star break.

He’s had three 30-point efforts in the month of March, including a 31-point, 16-rebound, eight assist, two block effort in a 115-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jerami Grant has been sitting out of late and that has opened up more opportunity for Avdija to showcase his game to the fullest.

Anfernee Simons and Toumani Camara have also been terrific of late, raising the prospects of actually seeing an elimination game or two to make it to the postseason.

Simons is putting up 25.1 points in March while Camara is averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals. He has emerged as one of the better perimeter defenders in the league.