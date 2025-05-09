Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller testified in court on Thursday that he was almost killed during a Jan. 15, 2023 shooting.

Jamea Harris, a passenger in Miller’s car, was killed near The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Miller was appearing as a prosecution witness in the capital murder trial of Michael Lynn Davis, who is accused of fatally shooting Davis. Harris was 23 years old.

Both Davis and former NBA player Darius Miles were arrested at the time. Miles was charged with “aiding and abetting” Davis by providing the gun.

This is the first time Miller has spoken publicly about the incident and he did so in front of a packed courtroom for nearly 90 minutes. Miller had driven the gun in question to Miles that night. This incident occurred six months before Miller was selected with the second overall pick by the Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He was playing for Alabama at the time of the incident.

Dash Cam Footage Reveals Timeline Of Scary Scene

Miller testified Miles had reached out to him via text message asking to have his gun brought to him at The Strip.

Miller drove to hand over the gun alongside former basketball manager Cooper Lee. When he stopped at the meeting point, Miles and Davis walked over to collect the gun and Davis asked if the gun was loaded. Miles responded with, “You know it is.”

The Hornets guard testified he was unaware of what was about to transpire. Dash cam footage revealed Miller and Lee discussing what Miles and Davis might be up to.

That’s when footage showed Davis shooting two bullets into Miller’s car, one that killed Harris and another that struck the windshield and narrowly missed Miller. “Oh my God, Oh my God,” was heard from the car.

Miller then sped away from the scene with dash cam audio recording, “We almost just got killed… What the f*** just happened?!”

They still hadn’t realized Harris had been shot just below the lip with the bullet going through her neck.

Miller also testified he knew Davis “ever since I got to Bama” and was introduced to him by Miles.

Davis faces life in prison but not the death penalty.