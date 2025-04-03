Clemson Basketball Lands Top Transfer Center Nick Davidson

Clemson basketball and head coach Brad Brownell made a major splash by landing the top center in the transfer portal.

In a pivotal move to strengthen their frontcourt, Clemson University has secured a commitment from former Nevada forward Nick Davidson. The 6-foot-10, 238-pound standout chose the Tigers over notable programs including Virginia, Notre Dame, Washington, and Texas, following a campus visit last weekend. This acquisition marks a significant step for head coach Brad Brownell as he aims to revitalize the roster for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

NEWS: Nevada transfer forward Nick Davidson has committed to Clemson, his agent KJ Smith (@K30SMITH) tells @On3sports. The 6-10 junior averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/SeDDRMkEbI pic.twitter.com/lqctG24r2b — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 2, 2025

Nick Davidson is a Proven Performer

Davidson arrives at Clemson with an impressive collegiate track record. As a junior at Nevada, he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors. His shooting proficiency is notable, boasting a 50% field goal percentage and connecting on 37.1% of his three-point attempts. This blend of size, skill, and versatility positions him as a valuable asset for the Tigers.

Reflecting on his time at Nevada, Davidson’s consistent development is evident. From averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman to elevating his performance to 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds in his sophomore year, his upward trajectory underscores his dedication and work ethic.

Clemson’s first commitment in the portal is Nevada transfer Nick Davidson. He is a 6-10 forward who was on the All-Mountain West Second Team and has one year of eligibility remaining. In his most recent game against Colorado State he had 22 points and 6 rebounds. https://t.co/Auomd86AH7 pic.twitter.com/QyGgivREQg — Cliff Spammonds (@CliffSpammonds) April 2, 2025

Clemson faces the challenge of replacing its entire starting frontcourt, with forwards Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins, along with center Viktor Lakhin, all departing. Davidson’s commitment addresses this critical need, providing the Tigers with a seasoned player capable of making an immediate impact. His ability to score both inside and from the perimeter aligns seamlessly with Brownell’s system, which values versatility and floor spacing.

A Competitive Recruitment

The pursuit of Davidson was highly competitive, with over 30 schools expressing interest upon his entry into the transfer portal. Programs such as Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, and Louisville were among the suitors. Ultimately, Davidson’s decision to join Clemson underscores the program’s growing appeal and the promising direction under Brownell’s leadership.

With Davidson’s addition, Clemson’s roster continues to take shape. The Tigers have six scholarship spots remaining to reach the current maximum of 13, a number that could expand to 15 pending NCAA decisions. Davidson joins a group that includes Dillon Hunter, redshirt freshmen Dallas Thomas and Ace Buckner, and incoming freshmen Zac Foster, Chase Thompson, and Trent Steinour.

Nick Davidson head tap 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/swjbeidpG2 — PePe (@CLEMSONPEPE) April 2, 2025

The Tigers aim to secure a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, a feat not achieved since the 2007-08 to 2009-10 seasons. Davidson’s experience and skill set are expected to play a pivotal role in Clemson’s pursuit of sustained success in the highly competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.

In securing Nick Davidson, Clemson not only fills a crucial gap in their lineup but also signals their intent to compete at the highest levels of college basketball. As the 2025-26 season approaches, all eyes will be on how this new addition integrates and elevates the Tigers’ performance on the court.