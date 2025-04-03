College Basketball

Clemson Basketball Lands Top Transfer Center Nick Davidson From Nevada

Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch Sports Editor

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.

Updated30 seconds ago on April 02, 2025

Clemson basketball and head coach Brad Brownell made a major splash by landing the top center in the transfer portal. 

In a pivotal move to strengthen their frontcourt, Clemson University has secured a commitment from former Nevada forward Nick Davidson. The 6-foot-10, 238-pound standout chose the Tigers over notable programs including Virginia, Notre Dame, Washington, and Texas, following a campus visit last weekend. This acquisition marks a significant step for head coach Brad Brownell as he aims to revitalize the roster for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Nick Davidson is a Proven Performer

Davidson arrives at Clemson with an impressive collegiate track record. As a junior at Nevada, he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors. His shooting proficiency is notable, boasting a 50% field goal percentage and connecting on 37.1% of his three-point attempts. This blend of size, skill, and versatility positions him as a valuable asset for the Tigers.

Reflecting on his time at Nevada, Davidson’s consistent development is evident. From averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman to elevating his performance to 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds in his sophomore year, his upward trajectory underscores his dedication and work ethic.

Clemson faces the challenge of replacing its entire starting frontcourt, with forwards Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins, along with center Viktor Lakhin, all departing. Davidson’s commitment addresses this critical need, providing the Tigers with a seasoned player capable of making an immediate impact. His ability to score both inside and from the perimeter aligns seamlessly with Brownell’s system, which values versatility and floor spacing.

A Competitive Recruitment

The pursuit of Davidson was highly competitive, with over 30 schools expressing interest upon his entry into the transfer portal. Programs such as Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, and Louisville were among the suitors. Ultimately, Davidson’s decision to join Clemson underscores the program’s growing appeal and the promising direction under Brownell’s leadership.

With Davidson’s addition, Clemson’s roster continues to take shape. The Tigers have six scholarship spots remaining to reach the current maximum of 13, a number that could expand to 15 pending NCAA decisions. Davidson joins a group that includes Dillon Hunter, redshirt freshmen Dallas Thomas and Ace Buckner, and incoming freshmen Zac Foster, Chase Thompson, and Trent Steinour.

The Tigers aim to secure a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, a feat not achieved since the 2007-08 to 2009-10 seasons. Davidson’s experience and skill set are expected to play a pivotal role in Clemson’s pursuit of sustained success in the highly competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.

In securing Nick Davidson, Clemson not only fills a crucial gap in their lineup but also signals their intent to compete at the highest levels of college basketball. As the 2025-26 season approaches, all eyes will be on how this new addition integrates and elevates the Tigers’ performance on the court.

