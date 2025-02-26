Darko Rajaković on Jayson Tatum: “Best player on the best team in the NBA”

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković sang the praises of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum after his impressive performance in Toronto.

Tatum and the Celtics recorded a sixth consecutive win with victory over the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who will celebrate his 27th next week, tallied 19 points, six rebounds and 11 assists on the night.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Tatum has totaled 59 points, 30 assists and 27 rebounds – becoming the third player in franchise history to record those numbers in a three-game span alongside Larry Bird and Antoine Walker.

With averages of 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists on the season, Tatum leads the Celtics in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers made.

In Tuesday’s win he also became the fourth player in league history to score 16,000 points (regular season and playoffs combined) before their 27th birthday joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.

Rajaković was so impressed with what he saw on the night he made a point of mentioning Tatum in his post-game press conference.

“I’ll tell you what: That guy is the best player on the best team in the NBA. The team that won the championship. I don’t think he gets enough credit of what he does on both ends of the floor for that team.

“Offensively, defensively, we tried different things against him. We were trying to frustrate him with our physicality. He just kept going and kept making right decisions.

“They’re really lucky to have a guy like him. Amazing player and I’m a really, really big fan of his.”

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Celtics are joint-favorites with the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the 2025 NBA championship.

If successful, Boston would become the first back-to-back title winners since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Tatum himself is enjoying another splendid season which saw him earn a sixth All-Star selection and there is no doubt he will also make the All-NBA First Team for a fourth consecutive year.