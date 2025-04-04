Final Four Set in San Antonio: All Four No. 1 Seeds Advance in Historic NCAA Tournament Showdown

For the first time since 2008, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will feature all four No. 1 seeds in the Final Four. Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston have emerged from a tournament full of intensity and drama, proving themselves as the elite of college basketball in 2025. The games are set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5.

With all four No. 1 seeds in the Final Four for the first time in 17 years, the stage is set for a historic conclusion to one of the most competitive tournaments in recent memory. The Alamodome will be packed with stars, strategy, and storylines. And by Monday night, one of these four powerhouse programs will cut down the nets — not just as champions, but as survivors of a gauntlet that truly lived up to the Madness of March.

Here is everything you need to know about the Final Four in San Antonio.

AUBURN VS. FLORIDA

HOUSTON VS. DUKE WHO YA GOT?! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/yV3UPfAKA3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2025

SEC Showdown: Auburn vs. Florida

Auburn, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, survived a physical test against Michigan State to punch its ticket to San Antonio. That win, however, came with a scare — star forward Johni Broome exited briefly with an arm injury but returned to help seal the victory. With Broome expected to suit up, the Tigers will face a familiar conference foe in the Final Four.

Florida booked its trip with a gritty win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, rallying late behind the leadership of Walter Clayton Jr. The Gators have won nine of their last ten and enter this matchup with confidence and momentum.

A look inside Auburn’s practice in the Alamodome as they prepare for their matchup vs Florida with a chance to play for the National Championship on the line. pic.twitter.com/8lEyNTHaDk — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) April 4, 2025

Elite Defense vs. Elite Offense: Houston vs. Duke

The second semifinal features a clash of strengths. Houston, the nation’s top-ranked defense, will try to slow down a Duke team that’s been nothing short of explosive this March. Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has led the Blue Devils to four convincing wins, including a blowout over Alabama in the Elite Eight.

Houston, meanwhile, turned in a defensive clinic against Tennessee. Head coach Kelvin Sampson has his team playing with grit and discipline, making them one of the toughest outs in the tournament. With both teams riding dominant stretches, this one has all the ingredients of a classic.

“I think they’re [Duke] going to win by double-digits.”@wallyball made a bold prediction ahead of Duke (1) vs. Houston (1) pic.twitter.com/FRMcZRi2or — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 31, 2025

Saturday, April 5 – NCAA Final Four Schedule (All times ET)

Both Final Four games will air live on CBS with a marquee broadcast crew of Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson, and Gene Steratore calling the action. Expect a packed Alamodome and a national spotlight on what is shaping up to be a heavyweight weekend in Texas.