NBA

How To Watch 76ers vs. Knicks Free Live Stream

Author photo
By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on February 26, 2025

How To Watch 76ers vs Knicks Free Live Stream

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-37, 20-37 ATS) are visiting the New York Knicks (37-20, 27-29-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Knicks as 10-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch 76ers vs. Knicks Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks
  • 📅 76ers vs. Knicks Game Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • 💻 Free 76ers vs. Knicks Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 76ers vs. Knicks Game Odds: 76ers +10 (-110) | Knicks -10 (-110)

76ers vs. Knicks Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Eric Gordon (wrist; questionable) | SG Quentin Grimes (knee; probable) | SF Justin Edwards (ankle; probable) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; out) | C Guerschon Yabusele (eye; out) | C Joel Embiid (knee; out) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

New York Knicks Injury Report

SF OG Anunoby (foot; probable) | C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out indefinitely) | C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee; questionable)

Game Preview

The 76ers are 10-17 away, 3-8 against Atlantic Division teams, and 8-23 versus opponents above .500. Philadelphia is just 1-9 in its last 10 games, averaging 108.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.8 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field.

Joel Embiid, who continues to battle a left knee injury, sat out for the second time in the last four games Monday. The Sixers are 12-26 without Embiid this season, 8-11 with the former MVP in the lineup, and 7-6 when their big three of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have played in the same game.

The Sixers are also aiming to end their three-game road skid, and they suffered their eighth straight loss Monday night, when the visiting Chicago Bulls rolled to a 142-110 victory.

Opponents are averaging 113.5 points per game against Philadelphia — the most the 76ers have allowed in a season since the 1972-73 campaign, when they set an NBA record with 73 losses.

On the other side, the Knicks are 20-10 at home, 9-3 against division opponents, and 5-1 in games decided by less than four points. New York is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.6 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

The Knicks have been off since Sunday, when they fell to the host Boston Celtics 118-105. New York won the previous two regular-season meetings with the Sixers on the road this campaign: 111-99 on Nov. 12 and 125-119 in overtime on Jan. 15.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks hold an 81.2% chance of defeating Philadelphia. The 76ers are 1-4 in their last five matchups with New York, while the Knicks are 5-12 in their past 17 meetings at home with the Sixers.