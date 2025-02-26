The Philadelphia 76ers (20-37, 20-37 ATS) are visiting the New York Knicks (37-20, 27-29-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Knicks as 10-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch 76ers vs. Knicks Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks 📅 76ers vs. Knicks Game Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia 💻 Free 76ers vs. Knicks Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 76ers vs. Knicks Game Odds: 76ers +10 (-110) | Knicks -10 (-110)

76ers vs. Knicks Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Eric Gordon (wrist; questionable) | SG Quentin Grimes (knee; probable) | SF Justin Edwards (ankle; probable) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; out) | C Guerschon Yabusele (eye; out) | C Joel Embiid (knee; out) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

New York Knicks Injury Report

SF OG Anunoby (foot; probable) | C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out indefinitely) | C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee; questionable)

Game Preview

The 76ers are 10-17 away, 3-8 against Atlantic Division teams, and 8-23 versus opponents above .500. Philadelphia is just 1-9 in its last 10 games, averaging 108.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.8 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field.

Joel Embiid, who continues to battle a left knee injury, sat out for the second time in the last four games Monday. The Sixers are 12-26 without Embiid this season, 8-11 with the former MVP in the lineup, and 7-6 when their big three of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have played in the same game.

The Sixers are also aiming to end their three-game road skid, and they suffered their eighth straight loss Monday night, when the visiting Chicago Bulls rolled to a 142-110 victory.

Opponents are averaging 113.5 points per game against Philadelphia — the most the 76ers have allowed in a season since the 1972-73 campaign, when they set an NBA record with 73 losses.

On the other side, the Knicks are 20-10 at home, 9-3 against division opponents, and 5-1 in games decided by less than four points. New York is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.6 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

The Knicks have been off since Sunday, when they fell to the host Boston Celtics 118-105. New York won the previous two regular-season meetings with the Sixers on the road this campaign: 111-99 on Nov. 12 and 125-119 in overtime on Jan. 15.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks hold an 81.2% chance of defeating Philadelphia. The 76ers are 1-4 in their last five matchups with New York, while the Knicks are 5-12 in their past 17 meetings at home with the Sixers.