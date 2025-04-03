How To Watch Bucks vs. 76ers Free Live Stream

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-34, 38-37-1) are visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (23-53, 26-50 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as 12-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Bucks vs. 76ers

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers Game Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

🎲 Bucks vs. 76ers Game Odds: Bucks -12 (-115) | 76ers +12 (-105)

Bucks vs. 76ers Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PG AJ Green (shoulder; questionable) | PG Damian Lillard (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot; probable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

C Guerschon Yabusele (eye; questionable) | SG Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee; downgraded to out) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; out) | C Andre Drummond (toe; ruled out) | PG Tyrese Maxey (finger; ruled out) | SG Eric Gordon (wrist; questionable) | PF Paul George (knee; out for the season) | C Joel Embiid (knee; out for the season) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 27-21 in Eastern Conference play, 17-20 away, and 19-19 against opponents over .500. Milwaukee is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field.

Milwaukee begins a three-game road trip at Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Bucks just ended a four-game losing streak with a 133-123 win over the Phoenix Suns at home on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 37 points in a game that featured Milwaukee setting a new franchise record by shooting 68.9% from the field. It marked the NBA’s highest shooting percentage in a game since 1998.

As for the 76ers, they’re 14-33 in conference matchups, 12-25 at home, and 9-31 in games decided by at least 10 points. Philadelphia is 1-9 in its past 10 contests, averaging 111.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.9 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the floor.

Philadelphia has now lost nine straight after the Sixers fell 105-91 to the Knicks in New York on Tuesday. The 76ers have not won back-to-back games since January and have lost 26 of their last 30 contests.

Injuries also derailed Philadelphia’s season before it even began. Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (adductor) are out the rest of the season along with Jared McCain (knee) and potentially Eric Gordon (wrist).

The Bucks have a chance to sweep the regular-season series against Philadelphia for the second consecutive season and win their eighth straight over the 76ers.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have an 80% chance of defeating Philadelphia. Milwaukee has won the last seven meetings with the Sixers, while the 76ers are 1-6 in their past seven home games against the Bucks.