How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns Free Live Stream

The Boston Celtics (53-19, 34-38 ATS) are visiting the Phoenix Suns (35-37, 29-42-1 ATS) in this cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 4-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns 📅 Celtics vs. Suns G ame Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

Celtics vs. Suns Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Xavier Tillman (knee; ruled out) | SF Jayson Tatum (ankle; doubtful)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (hamstring; ruled out)

Game Preview

The Celtics are 29-7 away and 7-3 in one-possession games. Boston is 9-1 in its past 10 contests, averaging 114.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Boston has won six straight games — one shy of its top winning streak of the season. The Celtics own a league-best 29-7 road mark and are 3-0 on a six-game road trip as they prepare to take on Phoenix.

Of course, Boston won those three games against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Sacramento Kings by an average of 17.7 points. The C’s are still fighting for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

According to Basketball Reference, this is the first of this season’s two meetings between Boston and Phoenix. The Suns visit Boston on April 4. The C’s have won four of the past five meetings.

As for the Suns, they’re 23-13 on their home court and 6-23 when playing as the underdog. Phoenix is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 6.3 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field.

Phoenix has won four straight games entering the finale of a five-game homestand. The Suns entered Tuesday in a tie with the Dallas Mavericks for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Dallas then lost to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Phoenix has beaten two East contenders in its last two games, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 on Friday and the Milwaukee Bucks 108-106 on Monday.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 60.1% chance of beating Phoenix. The C’s have won their past five road games, while the Suns are 6-0 in their last six home games.