How To Watch Clippers vs. Heat Free Live Stream

James Foglio
Sports Editor

March 12, 2025

The Miami Heat (29-35, 28-35-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (35-30, 34-31 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Heat as 3-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Miami Heat
  • 📅 Clippers vs. Heat Game Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal
  • 💻 Free Clippers vs. Heat Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Clippers vs. Heat Game Odds: Clippers +3 (-110) | Heat -3 (-110)

Clippers vs. Heat Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

PF Drew Eubanks (hip; questionable) | PG Ben Simmons (knee; ruled out) | SG Norman Powell (hamstring; out)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Alec Burks (back; questionable) | SG Terry Rozier (illness; probable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Clippers have gone 13-20 away from home and are 9-19 when playing as the underdog. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 111.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Los Angeles started a three-game road trip with a 127-120 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The setback snapped a three-game win streak for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 29 points for L.A. James Harden added 25 points and a game-high 17 assist, while Ivica Zubac added 19 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 15-15 at home, 3-8 in games decided by less than four points, and 20-15 when playing as the favorite. Miami is in its last 10 games, averaging 109.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.1 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field.

In their only meeting so far this season, the Clips defeated the Heat 109-98 in Inglewood on Jan. 13. Tyler Herro led Miami with 32 points, while Norman Powell scored a team-high 29 points for L.A.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 53% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat are 1-4 in their last five meetings with a Western Conference opponent.

L.A. is 9-3 in its past 12 matchups with Miami.