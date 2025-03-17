How to watch Knicks vs Heat: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Miami Heat’s struggles continue and they could be staring an eighth straight defeat in the face on the road against the New York Knicks tonight.

How to watch Knicks vs Heat

2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

Knicks vs Heat game date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden | Manhattan, New York

TV channel(s): ESPN, MSG, FDSSUN

Knicks vs Heat game odds: Knicks -7.5 (-110) | Heat +7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 7.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

New York Knicks injury report

G Jalen Brunson (ankle; out), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out)

Miami Heat injury report

F Andrew Wiggins (leg; questionable), G Alec Burks (back; out), F Nikola Jovic (hand; out), G Dru Smith (achilles; out)

Knicks vs Heat preview

Despite missing star guard Jalen Brunson through injury, the New York Knicks are still heavily favored in Monday’s match-up with the struggling Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

The Heat have lost seven straight and continue to slump following life without Jimmy Butler and with Andrew Wiggins added to the injury report, things could stay on a downward spiral.

Despite that, Miami remain in contention for a play-in spot and barring a disaster the Heat faithful will get to enjoy at least a bit of postseason basketball in Florida next month.

The Knicks on the other hand are one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference and they look booked for third place, setting up a first round series with the Indiana Pacers or Detroit Pistons.

New York lost their most recent outing against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday but tonight offers a golden opportunity to get back in the win column and start building momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Tom Thibodeau’s side have won both meetings with Miami this year and the season sweep looks increasingly likely.