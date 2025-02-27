See how to watch a Magic vs Warriors live stream here, as Steph Curry looks to lead his team to a fifth consecutive victory in February.

How To Watch Magic vs. Warriors Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Orlando Magic

📅 Magic vs. Warriors Game Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida

📺 TV Channel(s): NBCS-BA and FDSFL and NBA League Pass

🎲 Magic vs. Warriors Game Odds: Magic +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)

🎲 Magic vs. Warriors Game Odds: Magic +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Warriors as 5.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Magic & Warriors injury report

Orlando Magic Injury Report

G Jalen Suggs (quadricep; out), G Cole Anthony (knee; probable), C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for season).

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out), F Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness; questionable).

Magic vs Warriors Preview

Orlando Magic has struggled to put together any sort of win streak in the past month which has seen the team hover around the seventh seed in the East.

Last time out the Magic lost to Cleveland in an emphatic defeat and the Warriors may prove to be a similar type of test on Thursday night given their recent record.

Both Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner remain long-term absentees for Orlando but apart from that the Magic are healthy on all fronts.

The Golden State Warriors have been flying since trading for Jimmy Butler and they are currently on a five game win streak that has seen the dubs rise up the Western Conference.

Steph Curry and co. are now up to the 8th seed in the west and there is just one win between them and the Clippers in sixth.

Across their last three games the Warriors have averaged 128 points, and the most recent win on Tuesday night was their most emphatic victory yet – beating the Hornets by 36.