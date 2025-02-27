NBA

How to watch Magic vs Warriors: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Sports Editor

Updated10 seconds ago on February 27, 2025

Curry & Banchero

See how to watch a Magic vs Warriors live stream here, as Steph Curry looks to lead his team to a fifth consecutive victory in February.

How To Watch Magic vs. Warriors Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Orlando Magic
  • 📅 Magic vs. Warriors Game Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): NBCS-BA and FDSFL and NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Magic vs. Warriors Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Magic vs. Warriors Game Odds: Magic +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Warriors as 5.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Magic & Warriors injury report

Orlando Magic Injury Report

G Jalen Suggs (quadricep; out), G Cole Anthony (knee; probable), C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for season).

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out), F Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness; questionable).

Magic vs Warriors Preview

Orlando Magic has struggled to put together any sort of win streak in the past month which has seen the team hover around the seventh seed in the East.

Last time out the Magic lost to Cleveland in an emphatic defeat and the Warriors may prove to be a similar type of test on Thursday night given their recent record.

Both Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner remain long-term absentees for Orlando but apart from that the Magic are healthy on all fronts.

The Golden State Warriors have been flying since trading for Jimmy Butler and they are currently on a five game win streak that has seen the dubs rise up the Western Conference.

Steph Curry and co. are now up to the 8th seed in the west and there is just one win between them and the Clippers in sixth.

Across their last three games the Warriors have averaged 128 points, and the most recent win on Tuesday night was their most emphatic victory yet – beating the Hornets by 36.

