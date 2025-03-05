The Dallas Mavericks (32-30, 31-29-2 ATS) are visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25, 29-31-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as heavy 10.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks 📅 Mavericks vs. Bucks G ame Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Odds: Mavericks +10.5 (-110) | Bucks -10.5 (-110)

Mavericks vs. Bucks Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SF Caleb Martin (hip; doubtful) | PG Dante Exum (foot; ruled out) | PF P.J. Washington (ankle; ruled out) | SG Jaden Hardy (ankle; ruled out) | PF Anthony Davis (adductor; out indefinitely) | PG Kyrie Irving (ACL; out for the season) | C Daniel Gafford (MCL; out indefinitely) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; out indefinitely)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SG Pat Connaughton (calf; questionable)

Game Preview

The Mavericks are 13-17 away and 13-20 when playing as the underdog this season. Dallas is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 110.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.7 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field.

Dallas lost for the fourth time in the past five games, with the Sacramento Kings winning 122-98 on Monday night. The biggest story of this defeat was Kyrie Irving suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Considering Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Irving is out for the season, and Anthony Davis (thigh) could also be sidelined the rest of the season, the Mavs are arguably the most injury-riddled team in the league.

Dante Exum (foot contusion), P.J. Washington (ankle), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Daniel Gafford (MCL sprain), and Derek Lively II (ankle stress fracture) all have been ruled out for Wednesday. Caleb Martin (hip) is labeled as doubtful as well.

On the other side, the Bucks are 21-9 at home and 29-14 when playing as the favorite. Milwaukee is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Milwaukee could sweep the two-game set for the third season in a row with a victory on Wednesday night. The Bucks won 132-117 over the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Irving paced Dallas with 31 points. Lillard added 28 for the Bucks along with six assists.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have an 82% chance of defeating Dallas. The Mavericks are winless in their last five meetings with Milwaukee, whereas the Bucks are 8-1 in their past nine games played on a Wednesday.