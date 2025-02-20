How to watch Nuggets vs Hornets: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Denver Nuggets can claim a sixth consecutive victory over what is sure to be a lethargic Charlotte Hornets side in Thursday’s meeting at the Ball Arena.

How to watch Nuggets vs Hornets

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets 📅 Nuggets vs Hornets game date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV channel(s): ALT, KTVD, FDSSE

🎲 Nuggets vs Hornets game odds: Nuggets -16.0 (-110) | Hornets +16.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Nuggets as 16.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Nuggets vs Hornets injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report

F Aaron Gordon (calf; probable), G Jamal Murray (knee; probable), F Michael Porter Jr (hamstring; probable), F Peyton Watson (knee; out), F DaRon Holmes II (achilles; out for season), F Vlatko Cancar (knee; out)

Charlotte Hornets injury report

G Tre Mann (back; out for season), F Brandon Miller (wrist; out for season), G Josh Okogie (hamstring; out), F Grant Williams (knee; out for season)

Nuggets vs Hornets preview

The Hornets put together an impressive performance to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Wednesday but it looks a stiff task on a back-to-back to repeat that feat against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

The Nuggets have won five straight against Charlotte and have eight consecutive wins in their stride heading into the final stretch of the regular season, sitting third in the Western Conference and within touching distance of the Memphis Grizzlies a half game in front.

Denver star Nikola Jokic recently celebrated his 30th birthday and is the only player in league history to record at least 17,500 points, 8,500 rebounds and 5,500 assists before that milestone.

The hosts are in good form and it would be a great surprise not to see them come away with a convincing victory in this contest, expect to see plenty of jumpers come up short for the Hornets.