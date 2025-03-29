The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder (61-13, 48-25-1) in the Western Conference play host to the Indiana Pacers (43-30, 34-38-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as heavy 10-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Pacers vs. Thunder Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Pacers vs. Thunder Game Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Free Pacers vs. Thunder Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Pacers vs. Thunder Injuries

Indiana Pacers Injury Report
SG Bennedict Mathurin (calf; ruled out) | SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
SG Aaron Wiggins (Achilles; ruled out) | SG Alex Ducas (quadriceps; downgraded to out) | C Ousmane Dieng (calf; ruled out) | SG Cason Wallace (shoulder; ruled out) | SG Alex Caruso (back; questionable) | PF Jaylin Williams (hip; questionable) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Pacers are 19-19 away and 4-2 in one-possession games. Indiana is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 122.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.8 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the floor.

Indiana entered Friday sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. The Pacers have won six of their last seven games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, making 7-of-10 shots from 3-point range, in Thursday’s 162-109 road win over the Washington Wizards. Indiana hit 27 3-pointers, just two short of an NBA record. However, the 162 points set the team’s franchise record.

In a Dec. 26 matchup at Indianapolis, the Thunder forced 11 turnovers while turning it over just three times and outscored the Pacers 17-3 off those turnovers to secure a 120-114 victory.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 32-5 at home and 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Oklahoma City is 9-1 in its last 10 games, averaging 122.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.0 steals, and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field.

OKC is on an eight-game winning streak and could become the third team in NBA history to win 70 games in a season. The Thunder (61-12) would have to win out to achieve the mark and join the 2015-16 Warriors and 1995-96 Bulls in winning 70 games in a season.